4 Escudos 1781 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1781 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3140 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition VF (2)