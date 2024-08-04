Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,7682 g
- Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,380
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
