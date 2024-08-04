Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,380

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Chile 2 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3765 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search