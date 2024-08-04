Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1787 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,7682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,768

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1787 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
