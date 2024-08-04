Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1787 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,060

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1787 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

