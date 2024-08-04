1 Escudo 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)