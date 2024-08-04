1 Escudo 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1776 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2)