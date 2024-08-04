Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,372

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1776 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Chile 1 Escudo 1776 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
5903 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1776 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

