Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,372
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1776 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
5903 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search