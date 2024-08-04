Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1761 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1761 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1761 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1761 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1761 So J at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Chile 1 Escudo 1761 So J at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1761 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
7995 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1761 So J at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1761 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search