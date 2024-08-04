Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1761 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1761 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
