1 Escudo 1761 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1761 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)