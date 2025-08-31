flag
Sovereign 1919 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1919 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1919 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC135,889

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1919
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:760 USD
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1919 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Heritage - May 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1919 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1919 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1919 with mark C is 760 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1919 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1919 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

