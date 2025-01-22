flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1918 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1918 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1918 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC106,516

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1918
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1918 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (258)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1918 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,643. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction The Royal Mint - June 9, 2024
SellerThe Royal Mint
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction
Canada Sovereign 1918 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1918 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1918 with mark C is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1918 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1918 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

