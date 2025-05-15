flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1917 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1917 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1917 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC58,845

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1917
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:750 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1917 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (385)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1917 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada Sovereign 1917 C at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1917 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1917 with mark C is 750 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1917 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1917 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1917 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

