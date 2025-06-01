flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1914 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1914 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1914 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC14,891

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1914 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1914 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 11787 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,338. Bidding took place July 27, 2002.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1844 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Via - December 9, 2024
SellerVia
DateDecember 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
To auction
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction
Canada Sovereign 1914 C at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1914 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1914 with mark C is 1500 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1914 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1914 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of CanadaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Canada in 1914All Canadian coinsCanadian gold coinsCanadian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions