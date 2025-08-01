flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1911 C (Canada, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1911 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse Sovereign 1911 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC256,956

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1911
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1911 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (882)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1911 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50840 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 57,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Hermes Auctions - July 8, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Hermes Auctions - April 29, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Hermes Auctions - March 18, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Hermes Auctions - September 2, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1911 C at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1911 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1911 with mark C is 1600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1911 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1911 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1911 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

