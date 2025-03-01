flag
5 Dollars 1913 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 5 Dollars 1913 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 5 Dollars 1913 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight8,3592 g
  • Pure gold (0,2419 oz) 7,5233 g
  • Diameter21,59 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC98,832

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination5 Dollars
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:870 USD
Auction Prices (427)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 5 Dollars 1913 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction WCN - July 24, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction San Martino - March 1, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction San Martino - March 1, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateMarch 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1913 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V 5 Dollars 1913?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 5 Dollars 1913 is 870 USD. The coin contains 7,5233 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 850,54 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Dollars 1913?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 5 Dollars 1913 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Dollars 1913?

To sell the 5 Dollars 1913 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

