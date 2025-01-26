10 Dollars 1913 (Canada, George V)

How much is the gold coin of George V 10 Dollars 1913? According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Dollars 1913 is 1400 USD. The coin contains 15,0466 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1701,09 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Dollars 1913? The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 10 Dollars 1913 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.