CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

10 Dollars 1913 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 10 Dollars 1913 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 10 Dollars 1913 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight16,7185 g
  • Pure gold (0,4838 oz) 15,0466 g
  • Diameter26,92 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC149,232

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination10 Dollars
  • Year1913
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Dollars 1913 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (401)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 10 Dollars 1913 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - December 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1913 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of George V 10 Dollars 1913?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Dollars 1913 is 1400 USD. The coin contains 15,0466 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1701,09 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Dollars 1913?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 10 Dollars 1913 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Dollars 1913?

To sell the 10 Dollars 1913 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

