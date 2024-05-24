Thaler 1865 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

