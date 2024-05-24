Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1865 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS60 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

