Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1865 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS60 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
