Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Thaler 1842 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse Thaler 1842 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse Thaler 1842 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
