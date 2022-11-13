Thaler 1842 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (17) No grade (1)