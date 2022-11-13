Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Thaler 1842 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Thaler 1842 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
