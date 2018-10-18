1/2 Groschen 1858 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place July 17, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)