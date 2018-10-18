Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/2 Groschen 1858 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place July 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 at auction Heritage - July 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 17, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/2 Groschen 1858 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
