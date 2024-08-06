8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

