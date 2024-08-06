Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

