Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
