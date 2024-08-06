Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (6)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1652 $
Price in auction currency 11500 DKK
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1575 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Heritage - June 7, 2018
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Heritage - June 7, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

