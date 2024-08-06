Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (9)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (6)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1652 $
Price in auction currency 11500 DKK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1575 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
