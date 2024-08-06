8 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (25) VF (23) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (9)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Heritage (6)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (6)