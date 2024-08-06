Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
