Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

