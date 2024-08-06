Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
