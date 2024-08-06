Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Stack's (2)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1807 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search