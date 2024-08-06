Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 9, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

