4 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 9, 2017.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
