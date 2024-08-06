Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
4139 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

