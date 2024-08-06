Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
4139 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
