4 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU53 (3) Service NGC (3)