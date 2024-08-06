Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
