Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

