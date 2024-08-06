Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
