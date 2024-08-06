4 Escudos 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NCS (1)