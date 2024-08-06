Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search