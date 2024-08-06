Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1800 PTS PP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

