Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
