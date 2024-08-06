Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1160 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1799 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search