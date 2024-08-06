Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1679 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1049 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
