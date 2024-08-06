Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1679 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1049 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

