Bolivia Period: 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
