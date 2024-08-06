Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

