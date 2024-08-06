4 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)