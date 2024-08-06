Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction London Coins - June 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Rauch - March 25, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

