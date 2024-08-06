Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
