4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) Service PCGS (2)