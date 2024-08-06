Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

