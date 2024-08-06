Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search