Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

