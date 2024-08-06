Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1797 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1797 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
