Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

