Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3809 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1790 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search