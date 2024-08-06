Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place June 18, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
