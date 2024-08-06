1 Escudo 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place June 18, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)