1 Escudo 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place June 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 945 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
