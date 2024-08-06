Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1805 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search