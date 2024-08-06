1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

