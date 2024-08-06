Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
