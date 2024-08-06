Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
