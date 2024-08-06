1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (7) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (2)