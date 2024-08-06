Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Rio de la Plata (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
