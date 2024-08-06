Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (4)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1801 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search