Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- UBS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search