Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2013
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1799 PTS PP at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

