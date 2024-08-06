Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1425 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
