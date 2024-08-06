Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.
Where to sell?
