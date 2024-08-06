4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)