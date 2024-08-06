Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

