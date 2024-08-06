Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

