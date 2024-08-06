Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search