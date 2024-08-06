Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 2530 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search