Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 2530 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 2185 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

