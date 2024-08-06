Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1780 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
