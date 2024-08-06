Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1780 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

