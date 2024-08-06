Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1898 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Katz (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2018 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

