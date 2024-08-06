Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1898 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
