2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

