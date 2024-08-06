Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1787 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search