Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Rio de la Plata (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search