2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
