Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

