Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
