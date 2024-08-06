Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

